Plans to revitalize historic produce terminal in Strip District move forward

PITTSBURGH - Plans to revitalize the historic produce terminal in the Strip District are moving forward.
Channel 11 has confirmed that real estate company McCaffery has completed the necessary steps to secure the building and could begin the restoration process as soon as this week.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Last month, Channel 11 was there as the Urban Redevelopment Authority voted to approve the plans
McCaffery intends to bring new restaurants, retail and office space to the five-block-long building.
WPXI’s Liz Kilmer is speaking with locals and tourists and will have their reactions for Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Michael Rosfeld trial enters day 2 after emotional first day of testimony
- Discovery of $1.2M during traffic stop cracks money laundering ring, police say
- Police: Driver accused of causing crash that killed 19-year-old on Parkway West ran from scene
- VIDEO: ‘Virtual kidnapping’ scam targeting families
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}