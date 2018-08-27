  • Plum Borough delays start of school year due to 'air quality concerns'

    Updated:

    PLUM, Pa. - Administrators with the Plum Borough School District have made the decision to delay the start of the school year because of air quality concerns.

    According to the district's website, the problems were found in both Plum High School and Oblock Junior High School.

    We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    We recognize this will be an inconvenience and appreciate your patience, but the Plum Borough School District will always place the safety of our students and staff as its number one priority.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories