0 Plumbing companies prepared for emergency calls as arctic blast moves in

PITTSBURGH - The next few days are going to be very busy as temperatures plummet in Pittsburgh.

Local plumbing companies are preparing for high volumes of emergency calls.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Crews are preparing to work around the clock to respond to calls nonstop in the city of Pittsburgh and throughout the Channel 11 viewing area.

RELATED STORY: 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area

Experts said don’t wait – check your pipes now.

If you’re experiencing issues and noticing water not coming out of a faucet or water sputtering and trickling out, experts said open up your cabinets immediately.

WPXI’s Mike Holden is taking a closer look at how you can protect your pipes and what crews say you should never do when your pipes freeze for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

Let air circulate in the cabinet. That air will eventually make its way into the pipes.

As easy as that sounds, it could prevent your pipes from bursting.

Then, experts say slowly turn on the water.

If that doesn’t work, experts say whatever you do, do not apply heat.

TRENDING NOW:

Using a lighter, hair dryer or heat tape could lead to your pipes bursting or a fire.

Officials said give the pipes some time to heat up on their own.

When all else fails, don’t panic and call an expert.

"If your pipe does burst and water starts spraying out, another good thing is you need to know where your shut-off valve is in your house. That could make or break a bad situation,” Lisa Mertz, vice president of Matt Mertz Plumbing, said.

Regardless of whether or not if you’re trying to save money, officials say don’t turn your heat off or rely on space heaters to heat your home. The result could be a disaster.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.