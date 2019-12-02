PITTSBURGH - Point Park Theater students are standing up to school administrators over a musical that was supposed to be performed this upcoming weekend.
Several of the students felt the musical, "Adding Machine," had racist language and undertones. They said they felt uncomfortable performing it.
According to a news release sent to Channel 11, the show was chosen "because it is a provocative piece that seeks to inspire a wake-up call to its audience." The release categorized the musical as showing "how easily discrimination and hatred become woven in the fabric of society."
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The release said as the was cast and production began, students found the play "increasingly disturbing."
A discussion was convened on Thursday, November 21 where the University Artistic Director "decided there was no clear path forward and announced the cancellation of the show."
Students told Channel 11 they were planning a walk out if their demands were not met.
TRENDING NOW:
- Which school districts pay their teachers the most and least?
- ‘We should have just let him die': Police documents reveal details about Terrelle Pryor's stabbing
- PA Game Commission responds to disturbing alleged animal cruelty hunting video
- VIDEO: Terrelle Pryor, woman both charged after stabbing inside his Pittsburgh apartment
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}