WASHINGTON, Pa. - Two men were arrested in Washington after police served search warrants at two homes.
The arrests were a result of two separate investigations into trafficking of crack cocaine and heroin from two homes, one on Broad Street and the other on Murtland Avenue, according to a news release.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Between the two houses, detectives seized drugs, several thousands dollars in cash and paraphernalia to sell the drugs.
Charles Richards, 37, of Chicago, and Ronald Thomas, 54, of Washington, are both facing felony drug charges.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}