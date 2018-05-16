  • Police arrest man on drug, firearms and probation warrants

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Wilkinsburg police said they have arrested a man named in several active warrants.

    Police said detectives were in the 600 block of Hill Avenue where they saw Tatche Lyerly and chased him on foot. Lyerly was caught and arrested. 

    Developments NOW on 11 News. 

    Lyerly had a total of four active warrants issued out of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Pittsburgh police, Pennsylvania State Police and Kitanning Barracks, according to police.

    The warrants were related to firearm offenses, narcotic violations and probation violations, according to police.

    Lyerly was turned over to the Allegheny County Jail. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man on drug, firearms and probation warrants

  • Headline Goes Here

    French fries blamed for house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police hunt for suspect after deadly Wilkinsburg shooting, standoff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters evacuated from burning Wilkinsburg building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man suspected of shooting, killing young mother to steal tax refund will…