Police arrest man on drug, firearms and probation warrants

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Wilkinsburg police said they have arrested a man named in several active warrants.
Police said detectives were in the 600 block of Hill Avenue where they saw Tatche Lyerly and chased him on foot. Lyerly was caught and arrested.
Lyerly had a total of four active warrants issued out of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Pittsburgh police, Pennsylvania State Police and Kitanning Barracks, according to police.
The warrants were related to firearm offenses, narcotic violations and probation violations, according to police.
Lyerly was turned over to the Allegheny County Jail.
