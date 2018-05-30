  • Police arrest wanted man after surrounding home in Elizabeth Township

    ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have arrested a man after surrounding a home in Elizabeth Township for several hours Tuesday night.

    The man was wanted on felony charges of retail theft, corrupt organization and receiving stolen property stemming from incidents at retail stores in Clarion, Erie and Jefferson counties, according to police.

    Police said as they approached him, he fled on foot. After searching the area, they could not find him. Police said he returned to his home.

    A search warrant was obtained.

    Police charged towards the suspect's door with their K-9 and went inside.

    Neighbors said the man who lives in the home has several small children who also live there.

    Channel 11 dug into the suspect's background and found out he's been charged by police for six incidents in the last two years.

    Some of the charges were drug related; most cases the charges have been dismissed or withdrawn. 

    The man was taken to Clarion County for arraignment. Charges are pending for the the man's wife for hindering apprehension, according to police.

