Police ask for public's help identifying armed robbery suspects

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - The West Mifflin Borough Police Department is asking for the public's help finding information regarding to an armed robbery in West Mifflin on Saturday.
Police said two women entered the PNC Bank on Route 51 with a suitcase around 3 p.m.
One of the robbers is a white woman with red hair and was armed with a small black pistol, according to police. The other robber was a black female who was wearing a surgical mask and had what appeared to be an oxygen-type tank, police said.
Police said both of the robbers were wearing all black with Middle Eastern-type shrouds.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West Mifflin Borough Police Department at 412-461-3125, call 911 or call a local police department.
