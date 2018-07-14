Police asking for help identifying man who stole nearly $2K worth of cigarettes from Giant Eagle

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - The Homestead Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a man who they stole $1,900 worth of cigarettes.
Police said the theft happened at the Giant Eagle on Waterfront Drive in Homestead on July 4 around 11:35 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homestead police at 412-461-1340, ext. 120.
