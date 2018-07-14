  • Police asking for help identifying man who stole nearly $2K worth of cigarettes from Giant Eagle

    Updated:

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - The Homestead Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a man who they stole $1,900 worth of cigarettes.

    Police said the theft happened at the Giant Eagle on Waterfront Drive in Homestead on July 4 around 11:35 p.m.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Homestead police at 412-461-1340, ext. 120.

    Homestead Borough Police Department

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories