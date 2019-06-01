PITTSBURGH - A new comfort dog, Zane, for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police was checking out the great city skyline from the water.
Police said Zane was hanging out on a river rescue boat as a VIP: Very Important Puppy. He made sure to have his personal flotation device on at all times.
🐶🚤☀️ Zane was VIP (Very Important Puppy) on the River Rescue boat and made sure to wear his personal flotation device at all times.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 1, 2019
Have fun on the water but please remember to wear a life vest! #zaneupdate pic.twitter.com/O9yau0i44d
Zane even has some sweet goggles, too!
Police remind boaters to remember to wear a life vest.
Police say Zane is their first comfort dog and will be used for peer support, critical incidents and community outreach.
📓✏️ Zane looking un-bear-ably cute for his first day of obedience school at @mpdogpark.— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 30, 2019
🐶🐾 He will be ready for larger crowds soon and he can’t wait to meet all of you! #ZaneUpdate pic.twitter.com/q9tnhh7qdy
