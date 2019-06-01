  • Police comfort dog Zane checks out Pittsburgh from the water

    PITTSBURGH - A new comfort dog, Zane, for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police was checking out the great city skyline from the water.

    Police said Zane was hanging out on a river rescue boat as a VIP: Very Important Puppy. He made sure to have his personal flotation device on at all times.

    Zane even has some sweet goggles, too!

    Police remind boaters to remember to wear a life vest.

    Police say Zane is their first comfort dog and will be used for peer support, critical incidents and community outreach.

