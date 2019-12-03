PITTSBURGH - It's a peanut butter cookie puzzle that has police asking for the public's help: Who dropped off dozens of cookies?
On Sunday, a kind woman delivered a significant amount of cookies to Police Headquarters. Our officers were on the phones and unable to properly thank her before she left.
Police said they just want to thank whoever it was.
Among the delicious dropoff were lemon cookies, snowballs, peanut butter cookies and more.
