    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - It's a peanut butter cookie puzzle that has police asking for the public's help: Who dropped off dozens of cookies?

    Police said they just want to thank whoever it was.

    Among the delicious dropoff were lemon cookies, snowballs, peanut butter cookies and more.

