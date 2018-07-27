BUTLER, Pa. - The chief and deputy chief of the Butler City Police Department have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Officials have not said why Chief Ron Brown and Deputy Chief Dave Adam were taken off the job, a decision that was announced at a council meeting Thursday.
“The situation continues to be assessed and more information will be provided as it is able to be revealed,” Butler Mayor Ben Smith told Channel 11 News.
Smith said a city council vote was not required for the action to be taken, but he received the blessing of several council members and consulted with the city solicitor.
Capt. James Hollobaugh has been placed as the officer in charge and will act as the point person for other officers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Engine thrown from car, driver rescued after crash into utility pole
- 911 call released from night of Demi Lovato’s apparent overdose
- Warning: Update your cell phone now to close a door hackers can use to get your info
- VIDEO: Lemieux lists massive Quebec estate for $22 million
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}