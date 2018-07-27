0 Demi Lovato: Officials release redacted 911 call about emergency

The 911 call that led to Demi Lovato’s hospitalization earlier this week has been released, as fans continue to share stories of how the singer impacted their lives.

During redacted audio released by fire officials, a caller asks paramedics not to use sirens when responding to the Los Angeles home Tuesday.

The dispatcher tells the woman that paramedics have to get to the home as fast as possible and that “this is definitely a medical emergency for her.”

The four-and-a-half-minute call did not include details on why Lovato needed emergency services.

Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, reported it was because of an overdose.

Lovato's rep did not immediately return a message Thursday about the call or provide an update on Lovato's condition, although the singer’s publicist released a statement Tuesday confirming Lovato “is awake.”

TRENDING NOW:

As the singer recovers, her fans on social media, dubbed Lovatics, continue to pray for Lovato. Using the hashtag #HowDemiHasHelpedMe, her followers are reflecting on how Lovato changed their lives.

One social media user say Lovato's music helped her following a suicide attempt: "#HowDemiHasHelpedMe i remember one night in the hospital after an attempt, i was sitting in my hospital room on the floor next to the radio with my head against the wall and tears were streaming down my face. then skyscraper came on the radio. and i knew id be okay."

Another user says Lovato has helped her through multiple battles throughout her life, including an eating disorder and depression. She tweeted: "in 6th grade i struggled with anorexia & ‘believe in me’ saved me. in 7th grade i had my suicide note written & struggled with self harm & ‘skyscraper’ saved me. in 9th grade i was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & ‘warrior’ saved me. i will forever love her #HowDemiHasHelpedMe"

One fan shared how the singer helped him battle addiction. He tweeted: "#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi’s speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help. I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her."

Lovato was previously scheduled to perform at the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series before her hospitalization.

"Demi’s Atlantic City appearance on July 26th has been canceled in light of (Tuesday's) news," the event's website advises.

Her fans, however, put on a show of their own in support of the singer.

Contributing: The Associated Press

© 2018 Cox Media Group.