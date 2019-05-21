Police find Jefferson Hills shooting suspect inside Charleroi home

CHARLEROI, Pa. - Police have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that happened 48 hours ago.
The shooting happened in Allegheny County, but the suspect was tracked to a home in Washington County.
We're learning more about the investigation that crossed county lines, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- GREENSBURG SHOOTING: Coroner called to Greensburg home after shooting
- Horrified mother watches son, boyfriend drown as powerful rip current drags them out to sea
- Family says kindergartner was ‘lunch shamed,' school officials respond
- VIDEO: Shooting victim in bullet-ridden SUV flags down police
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}