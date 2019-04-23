Police find missing man believed to be in danger

BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Indiana County have found a missing man who was believed to be in danger.
James L. Elliott, 30, of Brush Valley Twp., was reported missing this afternoon in the area of SR 259 near the Ghost Town Trail.
INDIANA COUNTY: Missing/Endangered Person. James L. Elliott, 30 YOA, of Brush Valley Twp., was reported missing this afternoon in the area of SR 259 near the Ghost Town Trail. He is 5’04”, 145 lbs. Last seen barefoot and wearing a gray t-shirt and red shorts. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/UIEQrTrbss— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 22, 2019
