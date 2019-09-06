Police have new clue in nearly 45-year-old Pa. cold case

Police in Lancaster have a new clue in a nearly 45-year-old cold case.
Images in the video above show what the killer may have looked like at age 25 --- and then at age 65.
WGAL reported that a company produced the images based on the DNA left behind after 19-year-old Lindy Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in her apartment in Lancaster County back in 1975.
Lindy and Phil Biechler had been married just more than a year.
In the weeks leading up to the murder, Lindy Biechler complained to her husband and other relatives that someone was watching her.
Phil Biechler said the only person he thinks the images could resemble has already been cleared as a suspect, WGAL reported. Phil Biechler has also been cleared.
The technology can't take into account any scars or tattoos or even the hairstyle.
Click here to visit the website that the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office set up to receive tips in the case.
