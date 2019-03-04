Police in Kansas 'arrest' groundhog for tampering with weather

Police in Topeka, Kansas, are doing their part to bring an end to winter weather.
Officers recently "arrested" a groundhog for tampering with the weather, and recorded it all for their Facebook page.
Students at Topeka public schools helped create this video, which already has more than 67,000 views on Facebook.
