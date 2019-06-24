Police investigate thefts at convenience store, hotel

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating thefts at two businesses in Marshall Township.
Officers and K-9 units combed the area surrounding the BP on VIP Drive just after 1 a.m.
The investigation didn't end there, several officers were spotted in the parking lot of a nearby Econo Lodge.
Police said a man took money out of an unattended register at the front desk of the Econo Lodge just before 1 a.m.
Investigators said the man then moved on to the BP where he police said he took money out of two unattended registers.
Investigators said hundreds of dollars were taken in both thefts.
No one was hurt.
