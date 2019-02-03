APOLLO, Pa. - UPDATE 1 p.m. David Gaydos, 25, was fatally shot after the argument. The suspect, David Lee, 33, then turned the gun on himself.
ORIGINAL STORY:
State police say a double shooting inside an Apollo home was a murder suicide.
Polcie were called to the home at the corner of North 6th Street and Terrance Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday. A woman inside the home called 911, police said.
#BREAKINGNEWS State Police and the Armstrong County Coroner confirm 2 men are dead in a double shooting in a house with a mom and young son inside in Apollo, Armstrong County--tonight on Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/rK0UG3ZfRk— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 2, 2019
"There was a domestic-related incident last night," said Lt. David Eikis, of the Pennsylvania State Police. "The public is not in danger of anything anymore."
According to investigators, two men inside the home got into an argument overnight. One of the men, 33, retrieved a hand gun and shot the other man, 25, twice. After shooting the victim, the man then turned the gun on himself. Both were dead when troopers arrived.
BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting in @ArmstrongCounty @WPXI_Lori #WPXI pic.twitter.com/FxehCvv6V3— Gigi (@wpxigigi) February 2, 2019
Channel 11's Lori Houy saw troopers escorting a child out of the house, and placing him into a police car. About a minute later, the mother walked out and got into the same cruiser.
Police are not releasing any other details right now.
(An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported a woman had been killed inside the home. It has since been updated.)
