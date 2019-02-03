  • 2 men identified after murder-suicide inside Apollo home

    Updated:

    APOLLO, Pa. - UPDATE 1 p.m. David Gaydos, 25, was fatally shot after the argument. The suspect, David Lee, 33, then turned the gun on himself.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    State police say a double shooting inside an Apollo home was a murder suicide.

    Polcie were called to the home at the corner of North 6th Street and Terrance Avenue just before 6 a.m. Saturday. A woman inside the home called 911, police said.

    "There was a domestic-related incident last night," said Lt. David Eikis, of the Pennsylvania State Police. "The public is not in danger of anything anymore."

    According to investigators, two men inside the home got into an argument overnight. One of the men, 33, retrieved a hand gun and shot the other man, 25, twice. After shooting the victim, the man then turned the gun on himself. Both were dead when troopers arrived.

    Channel 11's Lori Houy saw  troopers escorting a child out of the house, and placing him into a police car. About a minute later, the mother walked out and got into the same cruiser.

    Police are not releasing any other details right now.

    (An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported a woman had been killed inside the home. It has since been updated.)

