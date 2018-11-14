PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Northern Regional police are investigating a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon in Pine Township. It’s the sixth bank robbery in the North Hills in recent weeks.
Investigators said a man walked into the First National Bank on Perry Highway in Pine Township around 4:30 p.m. and gave the teller a note demanding money.
The suspect didn’t talk. No weapon was seen, police said.
The suspect walked away from the scene. No vehicle was spotted, police said.
WPXI's Aaron Martin is talking with the FBI about the recent bank robberies in the Pittsburgh area for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect that shows him wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, jeans and a white beanie cap.
Since September, the FBI has been investigating bank robberies in McCandless, Hampton, Shaler, and Franklin Park. The FBI hasn’t said if the robberies are connected.
Anyone with information about any of the bank robberies is asked to contact the FBI.
