Police investigating gas station robbery in Garfield

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a robbery Tuesday morning at a gas station in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood, authorities said.

    Officers were seen searching the area around the Sunoco gas station on North Negley Avenue after they were called about 4:30 a.m.

    Police said a man robbed the gas station and got away. It’s unclear how much money he took.

    At least five police vehicles were parked outside the gas station while officers investigated the robbery.

