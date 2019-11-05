PITTSBURGH - Police were going door-to-door Monday night in Pittsburgh's Elliot neighborhood looking for a person who could have been tied to an incident at a nearby Family Dollar.
Police have blocked off an entire neighborhood in Elliot. We’ve seen them going door to door talking to neighbors as they continue to search for a suspect involved in an incident inside a Family Dollar. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/exU60KIiWj— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 5, 2019
At one point, Channel 11's Amy Hudak saw police surround a home on Lorenz Avenue.
Back at the Family Dollar, Hudak saw investigators going inside wearing gloves and crime scene equipment and saw them dusting for fingerprints. Officers were also seen interviewing employees and taking pictures.
Crime scene unit just showed up at Family Dollar on Chartiers Avenue. pic.twitter.com/vMjKgUn7CB— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 5, 2019
It's still not clear what happened.
The search for the suspect who could potentially be armed continues. Neighbors are being told if they see anything out of place to call police.
