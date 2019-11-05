  • Police investigating incident at Family Dollar in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - Police were going door-to-door Monday night in Pittsburgh's Elliot neighborhood looking for a person who could have been tied to an incident at a nearby Family Dollar.

    At one point, Channel 11's Amy Hudak saw police surround a home on Lorenz Avenue.

    Back at the Family Dollar, Hudak saw investigators going inside wearing gloves and crime scene equipment and saw them dusting for fingerprints. Officers were also seen interviewing employees and taking pictures.

    It's still not clear what happened.

    The search for the suspect who could potentially be armed continues. Neighbors are being told if they see anything out of place to call police. 

