PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are searching for a man who robbed a Shadyside business Monday night.
Investigators said an employee told the officers he was mopping the floor of the business on Ellsworth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when someone came into the store and pointed a handgun to his back.
The man demanded cash from the register and grabbed cigarettes before putting everything in a plastic bag.
The store manager came out of the back office and saw the armed man running out the front door.
Police are still investigating.
