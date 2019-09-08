BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Brackenridge, according to police.
Dispatchers received a call for a gunshot and a male screaming in the 1000 block of Third Avenue around 5:13 p.m.
Police said when they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg.
The victim told police he was shot by someone driving by in a blue pickup truck. Detectives are working to verify what happened.
The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
There are currently no suspects or motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-255-8477.
