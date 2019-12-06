  • Police investigating 'suspicious incident' with middle school student, man driving van

    By: Bradford Arick

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - Police in Lower Burrell are investigating a "suspicious incident" where an older man allegedly pulled alongside a middle school student, opened the sliding door and said "you can get in anyways." 

    The man was described as balding with gray hair driving a dark gray or black mini-van in the area of Claremont Drive in Lower Burrell.

    There were other students who apparently witnessed the encounter, police said.

