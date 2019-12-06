BROOKVILLE, Pa. - The Brookville police chief confirmed one of the teenage boys recorded abusing an injured deer is his stepson, according to Erie News Now.
The video was posted to social media in the days following Thanksgiving during the new start date for deer season in Pennsylvania.
Related Headlines
RELATED: PA Game Commission responds to disturbing alleged animal cruelty hunting video
Chief Vince Markle said his stepston, Alex Smith, 18, is one of the two teens in the video. Markle told the city's solicitor that he recognized him right away and was sickened by the video, Erie News Now reports.
Markle's department is not handling the investigation into the video. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office are investigating it instead.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Game Commission said they are still investigating, and officials said "the proper legal steps must be followed in an investigation of this manner."
TRENDING NOW:
- More than $22,000 stolen from local school system through fraudulent checks, police say
- 2 students injured in Robinson Township apartment building fire
- Person leads police on chase through Robinson Township after firing shots from vehicle
- VIDEO: Man accused of vandalizing 3 local churches
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}