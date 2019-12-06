  • Local police chief confirms son in deer abuse video posted to social media

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    BROOKVILLE, Pa. - The Brookville police chief confirmed one of the teenage boys recorded abusing an injured deer is his stepson, according to Erie News Now.

    The video was posted to social media in the days following Thanksgiving during the new start date for deer season in Pennsylvania.

    Related Headlines

    RELATED: PA Game Commission responds to disturbing alleged animal cruelty hunting video

    Chief Vince Markle said his stepston, Alex Smith, 18, is one of the two teens in the video. Markle told the city's solicitor that he recognized him right away and was sickened by the video, Erie News Now reports.

    Markle's department is not handling the investigation into the video. The Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office are investigating it instead.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news storiesCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The Game Commission said they are still investigating, and officials said "the proper legal steps must be followed in an investigation of this manner."

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories