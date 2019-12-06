0 Local shelter working to get Kenzie a 'furever' home for the holidays

PITTSBURGH - "With Kenzie, our goal is to get her a home by Christmas," Jo Smith told Channel 11.

Smith is the Kennel Director for the Pet Adoption League. She said Kenzie, a 3-year-old boxer lab mix, has been in their shelter for over a year now, and that's pretty unusual.

Smith said Kenzie came to the shelter from Animal Control. The dog had been left outside, tied up and with no food or water.

Kenzie is a high-energy dog, Smith said, and that means she needs time and space to play and run around. Smith said that can often be a factor that turns people away from adopting a pet.

"She rides beautifully in the car," Smith said.

Smith said because the shelter is such a loud, active place and because the animals get so excited when a person walks in, visitors often don't have the chance to see how well-behaved Kenzie actually is.

The Pet Adoption League said it does anywhere from 300 to 500 adoptions a year, and for Kenzie to be with them for so long is really rare.

Kenzie's fees are partially sponsored through some of the shelter's volunteers, and she's up to date with her shots. The dog is also microchipped and spayed.

Furthermore, Smith said she welcomes the chance to take Kenzie away from the shelter to visit with anyone who is interested in adopting her.

For anyone interested in taking a look at Kenzie, Smith said they can call the shelter at 724-722-3670 or stop by the shelter at 150 Spring Street, Yukon, Pennsylvania 15698 when it is open.

The Pet Adoption League is also looking for volunteers. Smith said they just bought 10 acres and are looking at building a new shelter. She said they envision having an animal training center as well as a spay and neuter clinic to help the dogs in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Smith said they are also looking for fundraisers and people who are able to write grants.

