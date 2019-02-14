  • Police investigating robbery at drugstore in Oakland

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a robbery at a drugstore in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood early Thursday morning.

    Police responded about 3 a.m. to the CVS Pharmacy on Centre Avenue.

    According to investigators, two men entered the store and robbed the clerk at the register. They then ran from the store. 

    No injuries were reported.

    Despite being a 24-hour store, it is closed while police investigate.

