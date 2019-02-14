PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating a robbery at a drugstore in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Police responded about 3 a.m. to the CVS Pharmacy on Centre Avenue.
According to investigators, two men entered the store and robbed the clerk at the register. They then ran from the store.
No injuries were reported.
Despite being a 24-hour store, it is closed while police investigate.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn what happened -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Spotted Pittsburgh Police talking with a store employee near the front register. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/SpnkiQzjwv— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) February 14, 2019
