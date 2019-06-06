MONACA, Pa. - A Central Valley high school senior will miss graduation after police arrested him for threatening to shoot his classmates at the ceremony Friday.
Police said during graduation practice on Wednesday, Chase Ozegovich, 18, made threats against three students.
Those students immediatley told teachers, who then called police, according to police.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz found out Ozegovich is now banned from graduation and is facing criminal charges.
Ozegovich is now banned from graduation and is facing criminal charges.
