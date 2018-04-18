CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Fayette County that left two people dead.
Connellsville police said they received a call for possible shots fired at the home of George Rohal, 65, on Hill Street around 8:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found Nicole Kinneer, 37, and Darren Ruvo, 36, shot. Kinner was pronounced dead at the scene. Ruvo was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh police preparing for protest if president fires Robert Mueller
- Vehicle with child inside crashes after police chase in Rostraver
- Who is Tammie Jo Shults, pilot of Southwest flight that had engine explosion?
- VIDEO: Remembering Bruno Sammartino
Ruvo was Kinneer's boyfriend, according to police.
Rohal was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police are hoping Rohal can tell them what happened.
"We're all close neighbors," said Jaime Goodwin, who lives nearby. "I never thought something like this would ever happen."
Kinneer grew up next door to Rohal and even though she moved away, she would still come back to visit with him.
"I'd see her car quite often down at George's house," Goodwin said. "I don't even understand what the motive could be. I don't understand at all what could have happened."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}