Police looking for man who stole ATM from Shadyside laundromat

    Pittsburgh police are asking for help identifying a man who stole an ATM from a laundromat in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

    Police said a middle-aged black man entered Laundry Times on South Highland Avenue around 3 a.m. April 21. 

    The man rocked the ATM back and forth until it came loose from the floor, then dragged the ATM outside, according to police.

    Neither the ATM nor the cash inside has been recovered.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520.

