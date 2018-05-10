Student facing charges after trying to bring heroin into school

PITTSBURGH - Target 11 has learned a Pittsburgh Public Schools student is facing charges tonight after investigators say he tried to bring heroin into his school.
Investigators said they caught the student trying to bring heroin in Carrick High School. He allegedly had two bundles of the drug, which is 20 stamp bags.
Target 11’s Rick Earle is working to find out how the drugs were found, and he’ll have the details on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
