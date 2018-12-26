GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying whoever stole a pickup truck, as well as multiple guns from vehicles, Monday morning in Greensburg.
The thefts happened between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Saybrook Village neighborhood, police said.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
A 2016 Toyota Tundra was stolen from a home on Brattleboro Drive, police said. It was later recovered in Wilkinsburg.
Two handguns were stolen from vehicles on Brattleboro and Cranston drives.
Surveillance video shows someone trying to open the doors on multiple vehicles in the neighborhood. The person was wearing a ski mask, a ski suit and a backpack.
Police said a second person was possibly involved, but a description was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensburg detectives at 724-834-3800.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy, 17, shot in back by 12-year-old brother at Pine Township home
- Government shutdown: President Trump says it will last 'until we have a wall'
- Better to give: Man uses own food stamps to feed others on Christmas
- VIDEO: Community, police department rally around officer after cancer returns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}