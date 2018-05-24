Police looking to ID woman involved in $1,500 Walmart theft

INDIANA, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a woman who, along with another woman, is suspected of stealing nearly $1,500 in merchandise from a Walmart in Indiana County.
Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the woman from the Jan. 20 theft at the Walmart on Oakland Avenue in Indiana.
Related Headlines
Investigators said she and another woman placed various items in separate shopping carts and left without paying. They fled in a red or maroon-colored minivan.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gateway student, 15, punched in face after defending herself from male classmate
- Man convicted in 1990 rape case is released, granted new trial
- Man taken into custody following SWAT situation in Wilkinsburg
- VIDEO: You're more likely to be ticketed for speeding in these areas
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}