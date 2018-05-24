  • Police looking to ID woman involved in $1,500 Walmart theft

    INDIANA, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a woman who, along with another woman, is suspected of stealing nearly $1,500 in merchandise from a Walmart in Indiana County.

    Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the woman from the Jan. 20 theft at the Walmart on Oakland Avenue in Indiana.

    Investigators said she and another woman placed various items in separate shopping carts and left without paying. They fled in a red or maroon-colored minivan.

