Police make arrest in McKees Rocks shooting

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Allegheny County police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in McKees Rocks that happened over the weekend.
Charles Dwyer, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Police and EMS responded to a shooting around 4:05 p.m. at building 15 in the Hays Manor housing complex on Sunday. They found a man who was shot in the leg.
He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dwyer is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
