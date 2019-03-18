  • Police make arrest in McKees Rocks shooting

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Allegheny County police arrested a man in connection with a shooting in McKees Rocks that happened over the weekend.

    Charles Dwyer, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

    Police and EMS responded to a shooting around 4:05 p.m. at building 15 in the Hays Manor housing complex on Sunday. They found a man who was shot in the leg.

    He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Dwyer is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. 

