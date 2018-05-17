  • Police: Man high on Xanax led authorities on chase

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A man who admitted to being high on Xanax led police on a chase 

    Police said it started along Route 51 northbound in Kennedy Township.

    Officers noticed Dillon Kindling driving with his right tires on the berm of the road. They then spotted him swerving and crossing over the lines several times, all while driving 15 mph, according to police.

    Police tried to pull him over but they said Kindling made no attempt to stop. He continued to drive at 15 mph, at which point he almost hit a police officer. 

    He eventually sped up to almost 40 mph, but then shut his lights off to avoid an arrest, according to police. 

    Police said he reached 5th Avenue and Mill Street in Coraopolis where he lives. He ditched his car and ran away on foot, according to police. 

    Police took him into custody seconds later.

    When officers asked him why he fled, he told them he took Xanax bars and thought he would go to jail.

    Kindling was in the Allegheny County Jail, but has since been released on non-monetary bond. 

     
     

