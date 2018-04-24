  • Police: Man saws through front door of home with chainsaw, attacks 2 people

    Armed with a running chainsaw, police in Beaver County tell Channel 11 a man sawed through the back door of a home while going after two people.  

    He thought they were his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, police said.

    Police said he pulled up to the house, got out of his car and started cranking the chainsaw as he walked toward the house. Police said he got through the door, but it wasn't her boyfriend inside.

    Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is finding out what happened next and, incredibly, how no one got hurt, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

