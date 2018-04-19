Police: Man sought for 'elderly distraction burglaries'

Police in five states are investigating a man for what they call “elderly distraction burglaries.“
Police in one local community have a warrant out for his arrest right now for using stolen credit cards at several Pittsburgh stores. They believe he stole from a 77-year-old woman who lives in a retirement community just north of Pittsburgh.
Police say he poses as a maintenance man, walks into victims’ apartments (usually the elderly), and if caught, pretends he is doing maintenance on the apartment.
