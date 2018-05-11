0 Woman who killed husband, lover accused of possible cannibalism in true crime series

A docuseries airing later this month will focus on the case of a 34-year-old Indiana woman who admitted last month to killing her husband after she was convicted last year of killing and dismembering her lover in Michigan.

“Dead North” will air on Investigation Discovery in a two-night event from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT on May 28 and 29. It focuses on former Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo’s investigation into Kelly Cochran. It will also delve into other crimes Cochran is accused of committing, including several other killings.

Neighbors also allege that she might have served them the remains of her dead lover at a barbecue, according to a news release from Investigation Discovery.

Cochran was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing her lover, Chris Regan, in Michigan in 2014. She pleaded guilty last month in Indiana to killing her husband, Jason, in 2016.

Frizzo met the Cochrans shortly after Regan was first reported missing in October 2014, but they denied having any information on his whereabouts and the case went cold. It wasn’t until 2016, after Jason Cochran was found dead of a suspected overdose, that the case heated back up, according to investigators.

After investigators determined that Jason Cochran was murdered, authorities questioned his wife, who admitted that she had participated in Regan’s killing.

“She and Jason had a pact to ‘kill off’ anyone involved in their extramarital affairs,” according to a news release from Investigation Discovery.

She told authorities that most of Regan’s remains were dismembered, but she was able to lead Frizzo to a wooded area where authorities recovered Regan’s skull.

Court documents obtained by the Indianapolis Star show Kelly Cochran said she killed her husband in revenge for Regan’s killing. She told authorities she injected Jason Cochran with heroin and smothered him, the Star reported.

Officials with Investigation Discovery said that as Kelly Cochran’s cases were making their way through the court system, her brother, Colton Gaboyan, came forward with accusations that his sister might have killed as many as nine people.

“I’m so grateful that justice was served for Chris Regan, but I firmly believe that there are other victims out there,” Frizzo said. “With new leads regarding their whereabouts, I’m hoping this series will shed light on the case and allow me to finish the investigation I started.”

