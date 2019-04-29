0 Police: Man wanted after terrorizing woman, her children before crash

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of terrorizing a mother and her children, even threatening to kill all six of them, according to authorities.

Officers were called Sunday night to Wadsworth Street in the city’s Hill District for a woman screaming for help after she was forced out of her own car.

Investigators said Christian Edwards, 28, had just crashed the woman’s Dodge Journey at the location, leaving the vehicle, the woman and her five children behind.

Channel 11’s Mike Holden is talking with neighbors who heard the crash and saw the aftermath -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

JUST IN.... PLEASE SHARE: Prior mug shot for Christian Keair Edwards. Still at large. Edwards is accused of stealing woman’s car with her and 5 children inside, threatening to crash the car so they would all die. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/eb9IfAkHJU — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 29, 2019

The woman told police she had spent the day in New Kensington and received a threatening phone call from Edwards. Moments later, she spotted her car running outside with Edwards in the driver’s seat.

Edwards allegedly forced the woman and her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 14, into the vehicle. He then drove along Route 28 while arguing with the woman, threatening to kill them all by crashing, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told police Christian Edwards “drove recklessly”, swerving all while threatening to kill them by crashing her car. I’m taking you back to the scene and showing you Edwards’ path of damage on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/X5bfDhK721 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 29, 2019

While on Wadsworth Street, Edwards drove over a sidewalk, just missing a light pole, and smashed into railroad ties, leaving the car in a gravel lot, the woman told investigators.

The woman told police she believes Edwards got into her car by breaking into her home and stealing the spare key.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.