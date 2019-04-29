  • Police: Man wanted after terrorizing woman, her children before crash

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of terrorizing a mother and her children, even threatening to kill all six of them, according to authorities.

    Officers were called Sunday night to Wadsworth Street in the city’s Hill District for a woman screaming for help after she was forced out of her own car.

    Investigators said Christian Edwards, 28, had just crashed the woman’s Dodge Journey at the location, leaving the vehicle, the woman and her five children behind.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is talking with neighbors who heard the crash and saw the aftermath -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The woman told police she had spent the day in New Kensington and received a threatening phone call from Edwards. Moments later, she spotted her car running outside with Edwards in the driver’s seat.

    Edwards allegedly forced the woman and her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 14, into the vehicle. He then drove along Route 28 while arguing with the woman, threatening to kill them all by crashing, according to a criminal complaint.

    While on Wadsworth Street, Edwards drove over a sidewalk, just missing a light pole, and smashed into railroad ties, leaving the car in a gravel lot, the woman told investigators.

    The woman told police she believes Edwards got into her car by breaking into her home and stealing the spare key.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories