  • Police officer who rescued neglected puppy adopts her

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A puppy that was abandoned by its owner now has a new one, and a new home, too.

    She was rescued after being left with no food or water for weeks in a New Castle apartment, according to police.

    Related Headlines

    PREVIOUS STORY: Police find abandoned, neglected dog inside New Castle home

    Tuesday, she was adopted by the police officer who found her.

    New Castle police Officer Mark Lewis is one of four officers who rescued the puppy almost two months ago. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    When Miranda was found, she was near death.

    "We all broke down and cried," Lewis said. "She just tried to scoot across the floor to get closer to us."

    Lewis has been waiting for this moment: permanent placement, the honor of giving Miranda her forever home. 

    "The other officers wanted her, I told them they can have visitation rights," Lewis said.

    Mark and Miranda made the rounds Tuesday afternoon, visiting the police department and bringing out big smiles. 

    "I try not to bring homework with me, but this time I'm glad to," Lewis said.

    When Miranda was found, she weighed 4 pounds.

    She's now up to 15 pounds.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer who rescued neglected puppy adopts her

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austrian faces fine for calling police officers 'smurfs'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Church organist charged with stealing thousands from safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed after car goes airborne, crashes into tree in Lawrence Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officers arrest two wanted men at same Duquesne bar