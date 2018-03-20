0 Police officer who rescued neglected puppy adopts her

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A puppy that was abandoned by its owner now has a new one, and a new home, too.

She was rescued after being left with no food or water for weeks in a New Castle apartment, according to police.

Tuesday, she was adopted by the police officer who found her.

New Castle police Officer Mark Lewis is one of four officers who rescued the puppy almost two months ago.

When Miranda was found, she was near death.

"We all broke down and cried," Lewis said. "She just tried to scoot across the floor to get closer to us."

Lewis has been waiting for this moment: permanent placement, the honor of giving Miranda her forever home.

"The other officers wanted her, I told them they can have visitation rights," Lewis said.

Mark and Miranda made the rounds Tuesday afternoon, visiting the police department and bringing out big smiles.

"I try not to bring homework with me, but this time I'm glad to," Lewis said.

When Miranda was found, she weighed 4 pounds.

She's now up to 15 pounds.

