Police officer handcuffs jail guard at Washington County Correctional Facility

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A Washington city police officer handcuffing a captain at the Washington County Correctional Facility was recorded by security cameras.
The incident happened Memorial Day weekend, after the jail refused to accept an inmate who needed medical attention.
What county commissioners say is "disturbing" about the video, and any disciplinary action that may be taken against the officer, tonight at 5:45 p.m.
Channel 11 filed a Right to Know request and just got the video today.
We took concerns about the officer's behavior to the Washington County Commissioners.
TRENDING NOW:
- Criminal homicide charges filed against police officer who shot Antwon Rose
- Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting moments before Antwon Rose was shot
- Officer who shot, killed Antwon Rose has troubled past, attorney says
- 2 flown to hospital after tractor-trailer strikes van on Pa. Turnpike
- VIDEO: Body found inside walk-in freezer at Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}