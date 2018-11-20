  • Police question suspect in Mt. Oliver bank robbery

    MT. OLIVER, Pa. - Police are questioning a man they say robbed a Mt. Oliver bank on Tuesday.

    The man allegedly walked into the Northwest Savings Bank on Brownsville Road at about 1:45 p.m. and handed an employee a note saying he had a bomb, Allegheny County Police said.

    Tellers gave him an unknown amount of cash before he fled, police said.

    Not long after, a Pittsburgh police officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect and detained him.

    Bank employees later identified that man as the person who committed the robbery, police said.

    Police did not immediately identify the suspect or release charges.

