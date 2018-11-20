Police question suspect in Mt. Oliver bank robbery

MT. OLIVER, Pa. - Police are questioning a man they say robbed a Mt. Oliver bank on Tuesday.
The man allegedly walked into the Northwest Savings Bank on Brownsville Road at about 1:45 p.m. and handed an employee a note saying he had a bomb, Allegheny County Police said.
Tellers gave him an unknown amount of cash before he fled, police said.
Northwest Bank on Brownsville Road in Mt. Oliver closed due to a robbery. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/3QaohmdsFX— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) November 20, 2018
Not long after, a Pittsburgh police officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect and detained him.
Bank employees later identified that man as the person who committed the robbery, police said.
Police did not immediately identify the suspect or release charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- CDC warns consumers to avoid eating any romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak
- Elevator falls 84 floors after cable breaks in Chicago skyscraper
- VIDEO: Pothole leaves more than dozen vehicles with flat tires
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}