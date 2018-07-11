  • Police recover stolen AK-47 after brief pursuit in Pittsburgh, driver still on loose

    PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for the driver of a vehicle who lead them on a brief chase and crashed into several parked cars.

    The incident started as a traffic stop around 8:20 p.m. along Centre Avenue, but then officers quickly ended their pursuit.

    The driver of the vehicle side-swiped a couple of vehicles parked along South Graham Street, police said.

    Witnesses told police that a passenger inside the vehicle then jumped out and fled on foot. Officers later caught that person on Penn Avenue in Bloomfield, police said.

    The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Penn Hills, was detained, police said. They recovered a stolen AK-47 and an unregistered gun from him.

    Police are still searching for the driver and the vehicle. They described the vehicle as a silver sedan, possibly an Audi or Volvo. 

     
     

