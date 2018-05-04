  • Police run into burning house to save 87-year-old man

    HAZELWOOD, Pa. - Pittsburgh police officers on patrol heard shouting that led them to run into a burning Hazelwood home to save an 87-year-old man.

    One of the officers is a recruit with only five weeks of field training.

    They heard the shouting coming from a home on Second Avenue.

    The man shouting could not find his elderly father.

    That's when an officer rushed into the smoke-filled hallway to pull him outside to safety.

    That man and the officer were treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital.

    “They did a fantastic job,” Zone 4 Sgt. Gino Perri said. “They had to make a split second decision and everything turned out well as a result.”

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

     
     

