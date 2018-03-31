Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Police are looking for a man they say broke into a Beltzhoover house and held a juvenile girl at knifepoint while sexually assaulting her before fleeing when she screamed for help.
Jamar Allen, 42, is a friend of the juvenile’s family, police said.
Damany Lewis speaks to a neighbor who says police gave her an inaccurate explanation for what happened, for 11 at 11.
