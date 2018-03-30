  • 2 arrested in death of Vandergrift woman

    Updated:

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Two men were arrested Thursday in the 2017 death of a Vandergrift woman whose burned remains were found in a remote, wooded area of Derry Township, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    PREVIOUS STORY: DA: Body found in Derry Twp. believed to be missing Vandergrift woman

    Related Headlines

    Devin Akamichi, 25, and Walter Cable, 25, are suspected of killing 34-year-old Ronny Cable, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TribLIVE. The two Cables are not related.

    Ronny Cable, a mother of two, went missing in February 2017. Surveillance photos released by police showed her with two men at a Walmart. 

    Her remains were found in March.

    Ronny Cable

    Akamichi, of Murrysville, and Walter Cable, of Greensburg, are charged with homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse. Walter Cable is also charged with robbery.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 arrested in death of Vandergrift woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-79; southbound lanes closed

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 teen found, 2 others sought after escaping detention center

  • Headline Goes Here

    Behind-the-scenes of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' New York…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain mixing with snow Friday morning