WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Two men were arrested Thursday in the 2017 death of a Vandergrift woman whose burned remains were found in a remote, wooded area of Derry Township, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Devin Akamichi, 25, and Walter Cable, 25, are suspected of killing 34-year-old Ronny Cable, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TribLIVE. The two Cables are not related.
Ronny Cable, a mother of two, went missing in February 2017. Surveillance photos released by police showed her with two men at a Walmart.
Her remains were found in March.
Akamichi, of Murrysville, and Walter Cable, of Greensburg, are charged with homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse. Walter Cable is also charged with robbery.
