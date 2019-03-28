PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a driver who they say fired three shots at another car in a road rage incident on Route 28.
It happened near the East Ohio Street Exit on Saturday just after 6 p.m.
What we know about the search for the driver, on Channel 11 Morning News.
The car believed to be involved in a navy blue Volkswagen Passat, model year 2011-2014.
The victim was shaken up, but not physically not hurt.
