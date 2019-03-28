  • Police searching for driver in road rage shooting on Route 28

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a driver who they say fired three shots at another car in a road rage incident on Route 28.

    It happened near the East Ohio Street Exit on Saturday just after 6 p.m.

    What we know about the search for the driver, on Channel 11 Morning News.

    The car believed to be involved in a navy blue Volkswagen Passat, model year 2011-2014.

    The victim was shaken up, but not physically not hurt.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories