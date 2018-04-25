  • Police searching for man breaking into cars in Murrysvile

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been stealing from cars at night. 

    Murrysville police posted a video on their Facebook page, showing the man rummaging through one car, then looking into another car with a flashlight.

    Police said if you recognize this man or believe you’ve been a victim, you are asked to contact Murrysville police.

