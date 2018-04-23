  • Police searching for suspect in two Sheetz robberies

    PLUM, Pa. - Police in two counties are investigating two robberies at local Sheetz stores. 

    The first robbery happened at the Sheetz location on Hulton Road in Plum, Allegheny County, around 1:30 a.m. Friday.  Police said a man robbed the store and got away with $70. Investigators said they’re looking into the possibility that a car was waiting for him nearby.  

    Investigators said the same man walked into the Sheetz on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, around 5:30 the later that morning. Police said in that robbery, he got away with $20. 

    Police have released surveillance photos of the man.  Investigators don’t believe a weapon was used.  

