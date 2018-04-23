Police searching for suspect in two Sheetz robberies

PLUM, Pa. - Police in two counties are investigating two robberies at local Sheetz stores.
The first robbery happened at the Sheetz location on Hulton Road in Plum, Allegheny County, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police said a man robbed the store and got away with $70. Investigators said they’re looking into the possibility that a car was waiting for him nearby.
Related Headlines
Investigators said the same man walked into the Sheetz on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, around 5:30 the later that morning. Police said in that robbery, he got away with $20.
Police have released surveillance photos of the man. Investigators don’t believe a weapon was used.
WPXI’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to get an update from investigators for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car crashes into front door of home; woman on couch feet away
- Pregnant woman in critical condition, 1 other injured in double shooting
- California couple tortured, burned Vietnam veteran as children watched, police say
- VIDEO: Waffle House Shooting: ‘Hero' Disarmed Shooter and Tossed Rifle Over Counter
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}